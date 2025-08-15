Subscribe

Ola S1 Pro Sport debuts with 13 kW Motor, 320 km claimed range: Price, features and more

Ola Electric launched the S1 Pro Sport electric scooter at 1,49,999, with deliveries starting January 2026. Featuring a 13 kW motor, advanced driver assistance systems, and enhanced design, it boasts a top speed of 152 km/h and a range of 320 km.

Govind Choudhary
Updated15 Aug 2025, 08:20 PM IST
Ola Electric has introduced its new flagship electric scooter, the S1 Pro Sport, during the Sankalp event at its Tamil Nadu facility on the eve of Independence Day.
The model is priced at an introductory 1,49,999 (ex-showroom), with reservations open for 999. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in January 2026.

Sport-focused variant with in-house motor

The S1 Pro Sport is positioned as a sport-focused variant within the S1 line-up and is equipped with a 13 kW ferrite motor developed and manufactured in-house. It features revised styling, a sport-tuned suspension, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) — marking the first time the technology has been offered on an electric scooter in India.

Design changes include sharper, aerodynamically optimised bodywork, a small windscreen, carbon fibre front fender and grab rail, and a redesigned seat with revised foam for added comfort. The lighting setup remains fully LED, with the addition of a new daytime running light for increased visibility.

ADAS and tech features

On the technology front, the ADAS package incorporates collision warnings, blind spot alerts, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, and speeding alerts. A front-mounted camera can operate as a dashcam, record rides, and capture theft-related incidents. The scooter’s interface has also been updated to support a voice assistant, customisable display themes, personalised ride analytics, predictive maintenance alerts, and smart charging.

Performance and battery specifications

The new ferrite magnet motor delivers a peak output of 16 kW and 71 Nm of torque, paired with a 5.2 kWh battery pack using 4680 cells. Ola claims a top speed of 152 km/h, a 0–40 km/h acceleration time of 2 seconds, and an IDC range of 320 km.

Also Read | Ola unveils 24-carat gold-plated S1 Pro Sona Edition: Here’s how you can win one

The suspension setup consists of a telescopic front fork and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock, with disc brakes at both ends. The scooter runs on a 14-inch front alloy wheel with wide-profile tyres, offers 34 litres of under-seat storage, and has a seat height of 791 mm.

Price revisions for other models

Alongside the S1 Pro Sport launch, Ola has revised pricing for its existing models fitted with 4680 cells. The S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh is now listed at 1,69,999, while the Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh is priced at 1,89,999 (ex-showroom). Both are available with an additional 10,000 discount until 17 August. Deliveries of these updated models will commence from Navratri.

Electric Scooter
