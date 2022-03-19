Ola S1 Pro still selling on its launched price, will become costlier after March 20

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ola S1 Pro continues to be available for ₹1,29,999 currently as the price hike was announced for it on March 17. The current selling price of Ola electric scooter S1 Pro was meant to end yesterday but it did not. Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric, announced today that the purchase window is still open for it and on the current price only. It will continue to open till weekend that it March 20 (Sunday), he tweeted.

The Bengaluru-based mobility platform wanted to cash in over the long Holi weekend. Although, the Ola S1 Pro will be costlier when its next purchase window starts but the company did not disclose by how much. The rising input costs could have been the reason for the price hike.

Ola announced two electric scooters; S1 and S1 Pro last year. The S1 was priced under one lakh while the S1 Pro costs ₹1,29,999.

“Looks like our engineering team played Holi too hard and left the purchase window open! So get your S1 Pro for 129,999 while you still can. Window open over the weekend for those who were too busy playing Holi yesterday," tweeted Bhavish Aggarwal.

For Holi, Ola brought the Gerua colour for the S1 Pro as well. The Ola S1 Pro Gerua colour variant was available only till yesterday for purchase. He said that Geru S1 Pro was a hit and asked users about the new colour they want to see on Holi next year. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Ola yesterday announced new updates for its scooters as well. It is said to bring improvement to its performances overall and will also add new features with the MoveOS 2.0 update.The 2.0 update will be available to the users of both these scooters. It will bring new features to cruise control, Bluetooth, navigation and more.