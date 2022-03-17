Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Auto News / Ola S1 Pro to get costlier, old price till March 18 only. Details

Ola S1 Pro to get costlier, old price till March 18 only. Details

06:24 PM IST Livemint

Ola S1 Pro is going to be costlier as the next purchase window opens for it. Currently, Ola S1 Pro is available for 1,29,999, and after March 18, the Bengaluru-based mobility firm has said to increase its prices. The CEO of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted this information today. Interested buyers can purchase it through the Ola app only. He also thanked buyers for their second and third purchases of Ola S1 Pro electric scooter.

For Holi, Ola brought the Gerua colour for the S1 Pro as well. The purchase window is open now but will end tomorrow. The Ola S1 Pro Gerua colour variant will be available only till tomorrow for purchase.

Ola yesterday announced new updates for its scooters as well. It is said to bring improvement to its performances overall and will also add new features with the MoveOS 2.0 update.

