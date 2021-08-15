Indian EV start-up Simple Energy has launched its first electric scooter in India. The Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer has launched Simple One which has been priced at ₹1.1 lakh (ex-showroom). The new scooters will be manufactured at the company's plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

The company has also begun the bookings for the Simple One scooter today. The scooter can be booked with a token amount of ₹1,947 to mark India's 75th Independence Day. Simple One can be purchased in four colour options: Namma Red, Grace White, Brazen Black and Azure Blue.

In the first phase, the company will be delivering the scooter in 13 states which includes Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab. Simple Energy plans to expand to other regions and it plans to invest a total of ₹350 crore in the next two years.

The new Scooter boasts a range of 236 km on a single charge in Ideal Driving Conditions (IDC). In the Eco mode it can provide a range of 203 km. In terms of top speed, the scooter can deliver 105 kmph. Acceleration of 0 to 50 kmph takes 3.6 second and 0 to 40 kmph in 3.6 seconds.

Simple One comes with a 4.8kWh battery to achieve these feats. The batteries can be detached and charged separately as it weighs just over 6 kg.

According to the company, the charger provided with the scooter can provide a range of 2.5 km for every minute of charging. In order to expand the charger ecosystem, Simple One plans to install 300 new public fast chargers in a few months' time.

