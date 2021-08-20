Simple Energy, a Bangalore-based EV manufacturer has announced that it has received over 30,000 pre-bookings for The Simple One electric scooter .

The Simple One scooter was unveiled earlier this week and the company claims to have received an overwhelming response for the flagship product. The scooter boasts of the high pre-booking number despite a “zero" marketing approach. The scooter was launched on the same day as the Ola S1 electric scooter which it aims to compete with.

Speaking on this announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy said, "We are elated with the love we’ve been receiving from the launch day. We are grateful to the audience as they believe in the product and have shown support to a home-grown company. We are here to stay!"

According to the company, the official booking site witnessed heavy demand after the scooter was unveiled which led to few issues in the back end. However, the team has now resolved the issues pertaining to pre-orders and the company now aims at getting into production as quickly as possible.

The Simple One can be pre-booked at ₹1,947 only on the company’s official website. The available colors are Namma Red, Azzure Blue, Grace White, and Brazen Black.

In the first phase, the company will be delivering the scooter in 13 states which includes Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab. Simple Energy plans to expand to other regions and it plans to invest a total of ₹350 crore in the next two years.

The new Scooter boasts a range of 236 km on a single charge in Ideal Driving Conditions (IDC). In the Eco mode it can provide a range of 203 km. In terms of top speed, the scooter can deliver 105 kmph. Acceleration of 0 to 50 kmph takes 3.6 second and 0 to 40 kmph in 3.6 seconds.

Simple One comes with a 4.8kWh battery to achieve these feats. The batteries can be detached and charged separately as it weighs just over 6 kg.

According to the company, the charger provided with the scooter can provide a range of 2.5 km for every minute of charging. In order to expand the charger ecosystem, Simple One plans to install 300 new public fast chargers in a few months' time.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.