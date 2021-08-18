Ola launched its first electric scooter Ola S1 last week on India's 75th Independence Day . The scooter has been priced aggressively in its segment and is expected to take on competition from Ather, HeroMotocorp, Bajaj Auto and Simple Energy by enhancing its value for money proposition.

The Ola S1 has been launched in two variants, Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. The Ola S1 has been launched at a price of ₹99,999 whereas the Ola S1 Pro has been priced at ₹1,29,999. However, the pricing is not uniform across states, thanks to FAME and other state-wide subsidies for EVs. For instance, in the state of Gujarat, the price of the Ola S1 is as low as ₹79,999, a difference of nearly 20% from the price in other states.

Here are the prices of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro scooter in states that provide additional subsidy to EVs:

Delhi

Ola S1: ₹85,099 (all prices ex-showroom)

Ola S1 Pro: ₹1,10,149

Gujarat

Ola S1: ₹79,999

Ola S1 Pro: ₹1,09,999

Maharashtra

Ola S1: ₹94,999

Ola S1 Pro: 1,24,999

Rajasthan

Ola S1: ₹89,968

Ola S1 Pro: ₹1,19,138

The prices in other states can also go down if respective states start offering substantial subsidies to electric vehicle manufacturers.

Ola S1 comes with a top speed of 90kmph with a 0 to 40kmph speed of 3.6 seconds. The Scooter comes with a driving range fo 121 km with a peak power of 8.5 kW. Both variants get a battery capacity of 3.92 kWh.

Ola S1 Pro comes with a top speed of 115kmph along with a 0 to 40kmph acceleration in 3 seconds. The scooter provides a driving range of 181 km with a peak power of 8.5kW.

The bookings are currently open and the company has claimed that they will start delivering the scooters in October.

