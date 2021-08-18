Ola S1 scooter is cheaper in these states after subsidies. Check price list

The Ola S1 has been launched in two variants, Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. The Ola S1 has been launched at a price of ₹99,999 whereas the Ola S1 Pro has been priced at ₹1,29,999. However, the pricing is not uniform across states, thanks to FAME and other state-wide subsidies for EVs. For instance, in the state of Gujarat, the price of the Ola S1 is as low as ₹79,999, a difference of nearly 20% from the price in other states.