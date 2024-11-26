Ola S1 Z and Gig range launched in India: Check price, features and more

Ola Electric launched the Ola S1 Z and Ola Gig scooters, targeting urban commuters and gig workers. Prices start at 39,000, with the S1 Z series offering a range of 75–146 km and the Gig series focused on portability with models priced at 39,999 and 49,999.

Published26 Nov 2024, 05:22 PM IST
The Ola S1 Z series, which includes the S1 Z and S1 Z+ models, is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59,999 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64,999, respectively.
The Ola S1 Z series, which includes the S1 Z and S1 Z+ models, is priced at ₹59,999 and ₹64,999, respectively.(Ola Electric)

Ola Electric has launched two new electric scooter ranges, the Ola S1 Z and Ola Gig, aimed at gig workers and urban commuters. Each range features two models designed to offer affordability and innovative battery technology. According to CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's announcement on the social media platform X, prices start at an attractive 39,000, with deliveries set to commence in April next year.

Key Features and Pricing

The Ola S1 Z series, which includes the S1 Z and S1 Z+ models, is priced at 59,999 and 64,999, respectively. These scooters are equipped with two 1.5 kWh swappable battery packs, delivering a certified range of 75–146 kilometres, depending on usage. Powered by a 3 kW motor, the S1 Z series can achieve a top speed of 70 km/h, making it ideal for urban commutes.

The premiumS1 Z+ model accelerates from 0–40 km/h in just 4.7 seconds and features 14-inch tyres for enhanced stability. Both models offer the option to attach carriers at the front and rear for additional load-carrying capacity, catering to the needs of gig workers.

The Ola Gig series, comprising the Gig and Gig+ models, is designed with portability and affordability in mind. Priced at 39,999 and 49,999, respectively, the Gig range is powered by smaller motors, with the Gig featuring a 250 W motor and the Gig+ a 1.5 kW motor. The Gig+ offers a certified range of 81–157 kilometres, while the Gig can run up to 112 kilometres on a single charge. Top speeds for the models are 25 km/h and 45 km/h, respectively.

Both models come with swappable battery technology and app-based access, enabling riders to unlock and operate the scooters via their smartphones.

A standout feature of the launch is the introduction of the Ola PowerPod. This portable 1.5 kWh battery doubles as a home inverter, providing a 500W output capable of powering household appliances such as lights, fans, a TV, and Wi-Fi router for up to three hours.

Priced at 9,999, the PowerPod is positioned as a valuable tool for users in semi-urban and rural areas with inconsistent electricity access.

 

 

26 Nov 2024
