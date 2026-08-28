Ola S1Z Electric Scooter launched in India: Price, range, battery and features

Ola Electric has launched the S1Z electric scooter in India at a starting price of 79,999, with two battery options offering up to 301 km of claimed range. The S1Z is the company’s first mass-market scooter to use its in-house Bharat Cell LFP battery technology.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published28 Aug 2026, 03:10 PM IST
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Deliveries will begin in December 2026, while the 5.1 kWh variant will arrive in March 2027.
Deliveries will begin in December 2026, while the 5.1 kWh variant will arrive in March 2027.(Ola)

Ola Electric has introduced its S1Z electric scooter in India, becoming the first mass-market electric scooter to use a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery developed and manufactured in-house. The scooter comes with two battery choices, starting at 79,999 ex-showroom.

The 3.1 kWh version is priced at 79,999, while the 5.1 kWh variant costs 99,999. According to Ola, the IDC values are 179 km and 301 km, respectively. The smaller battery model will start shipping in December 2026, followed by the larger one in March 2027.

Ola S1Z gets in-house Bharat Cells

The S1Z runs on Ola's Bharat Cell platform that is based on 46-series LFP chemistry. The cells have been developed at its Battery Innovation Centre in Bengaluru and manufactured at its Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu, Ola Electric said.

In general, LFP batteries have greater thermal stability and cycle life compared to NMC batteries. Batteries are also a focal point of Ola's bets on local production, which will help reduce the weight of battery-component imports.

Also Read | Ola launches ‘introductory offer’ for home inverter Shakti Gen2

Features include MoveOS 5, navigation

The S1Z runs on Ola's MoveOS 5 software and gets features such as cruise control, regenerative braking, reverse mode and GPS navigation. It also supports over-the-air software updates.

The scooter gets geo, time, and mode fencing, and users can limit how the scooter is used. Ola has also introduced a new low-speed manoeuvring feature called Easy Park, which makes it easier to navigate tight spaces. Energy consumption and ride statistics are available in the Ola Electric app for riders.

Also Read | Ola ordered to pay ₹1.30 lakh to consumer for ‘unfair trade practice’

Deliveries start in December 2026

The 3.1 kWh S1Z will be delivered from December 2026, while deliveries of the 5.1 kWh model will start in March 2027. The 12-inch wheels are the same for both versions.

The scooter will come in four colours: white, anthracite, sky splash blue and matcha green.

Also Read | Ola Electric, Ather Energy shares surg up to 5% as EV subsidies extended to FY28

S1Z Marks Ola's retail strategy shift

The S1Z will also be the first Ola Electric scooter to be sold through dealer stores. In the past, the company primarily depended on its own retail network.

The new model will help it expand in smaller towns and cities in India, Ola said. The decision is in view of the increasing competition in the electric two-wheeler segment, as TVS Motor, Ather Energy, and Bajaj Auto have been adding new EVs to their portfolios.

Vertical integration is an important aspect of Ola Electric's EV strategy. The company is now going one step further with the S1Z and introducing battery cell technology and production into its own supply chain.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.

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