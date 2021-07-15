Ola Scooter electric vehicle bookings begin from today. Details here

Driving Range of the new scooter: One of the biggest concerns of any EV buyer is the vehicle's range as companies are still in the process of developing an exhaustive charging ecosystem. Ola Electric has not revealed the official figures for the driving range. However, the company did mention that a 50% charge could provide a range of 75 km. We can safely assume that the scooter will roughly get a driving range of 150 km in a single charge.