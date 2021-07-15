Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >Ola Scooter electric vehicle bookings begin from today. Details here

Ola Scooter electric vehicle bookings begin from today. Details here

Ola Scooter is the first electric vehicle launched by the company
1 min read . 05:29 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The company chief Bhavish Aggarwal made the announcement via his official Twitter handle

Ola Scooter bookings have finally begun. The company chief Bhavish Aggarwal made the announcement via his official Twitter handle.

In the tweet, he said, "India’s EV revolution begins today! Bookings now open for the Ola Scooter! India has the potential to become the world leader in EVs and we’re proud to lead this charge! #JoinTheRevolution at http://olaelectric.com @olaelectric"

Interested buyers can book the scooter for a small amount of 499. In an earlier post, Aggarwal also confirmed some of the new features of the new scooter.

The new e-scooter will come with some "segment-best" features. The Ola Scooter will get best-in-class boot space as well. Additionally, the new scooter will get an app-based key for a keyless experience.

Ola has claimed that electric scooter will come with ergonomic seating. In a teaser video the company claims that it gets "superior cornering" ability as well as "class-leading acceleration".

In terms of design, the new e-scooter has a slim profile. However, the twin headlamp cluster, surrounded by LED DRLs give it a unique look.

Driving Range of the new scooter: One of the biggest concerns of any EV buyer is the vehicle's range as companies are still in the process of developing an exhaustive charging ecosystem. Ola Electric has not revealed the official figures for the driving range. However, the company did mention that a 50% charge could provide a range of 75 km. We can safely assume that the scooter will roughly get a driving range of 150 km in a single charge.

