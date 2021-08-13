Ola Electric will launch the new Ola Scooter in just two days but more and more information about the scooter is pouring in. The company has been teasing the new electric scooter for months and also opened the booking for interested buyers last month.

Ola has claimed that the Ola Scooter is the most pre-booked scooter in the world. The bookings for Ola's first electric scooter are still open and the company is charging a token amount of ₹499 for the bookings. According to the company, the bookings crossed the threshold of 1-lakh bookings in just the first 24 hours.

Scooters are coming on Sunday! 🛵

Our CEO @bhash said, let’s put out the price today! So, here goes..



⁰#JoinTheRevolution this Sunday, August 15th at 2pm https://t.co/5SIc3JyPqm ⚡️🤙 pic.twitter.com/JczBkExnNY — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) August 13, 2021

Ola Scooter will be launched on 15 August at 2 PM. The company is ramping up the marketing for the new scooter ahead of the launch. Ola Electric released a new video on Twitter claiming that company CEO Bhavish Aggarwal will announce the price before the official launch. However, it was just a prank. Interested buyers will have to wait for the official launch. Aggarwal did reveal that the scooter will be called S1.

The Ola Scooter will come with some segment-first features such as keyless experience. The company recently also revealed that the scooter will also get a reverse mode which should make it easier to manoeuvre in tight spaces. Ola Electric has also confirmed that the scooter will come with the largest boot space in its segment.

The Ola Scooter will be available in multiple shades. The paint scheme on the scooters are expected to be divided into three categories: Matte, Metallic, Pastel. Ola Scooter will have the option to get their scooter delivered directly to their homes.

Ola Scooter range is expected to be around 150 km on one complete charge. The scooter can be charged from zero to 50% in a time period of 18 minutes which can provide the rider with 75 km of driving range. Ola is also expected to provide different driving modes for the scooter to enhance performance or mileage.

