Ola Scooter launch on Sunday: What we know so far, what to expect

Ola Scooter will be launched on 15 August at 2 PM. The company is ramping up the marketing for the new scooter ahead of the launch. Ola Electric released a new video on Twitter claiming that company CEO Bhavish Aggarwal will announce the price before the official launch. However, it was just a prank. Interested buyers will have to wait for the official launch. Aggarwal did reveal that the scooter will be called S1.