Ola Electric opened bookings for their new Ola Scooter last week. According to the company, the bookings have been off the charts. So much so that the website wasn't able to function well. Now interested buyers have a chance to influence the choice of colours that the scooter will be launched in.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared a poll on Twitter with three different colour scheme options which include completely different finishes. In the tweet he said, "Finalising Colors today. What do you prefer? #jointherevolution"

One colour that will certainly make it showrooms is black. One of the options provided by Aggarwal includes a matte finish Black along with Blue and Grey. The colour had also been confirmed by Aggarwal in a prior tweet. This also solidifies the Blue and Grey variants. In the teasers, the company has showcased the black colour on the Ola Scooter. The other two colour options include metallic shades in silver, gold, pink as well as pastel colours red, yellow and blue.

There are chances that the company might introduce all these colours for buyers, considering that the fourth option provided in the Twitter poll is "Give me all!!"

Ola Scooter bookings opened on Friday at a price of ₹499. The company crossed the threshold of 1 lakh bookings in under 24 hours. The feat received appreciation across the sector, even from Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra.

The new Ola Scooter is expected to be launched soon and will come with some segment-first features such as app-based keyless experience. Ola also claims that the scooter comes with the best in segment boot space.

