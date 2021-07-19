Ola Electric will soon launch its first scooter. The Ola Scooter has been teased numerous times ahead of the launch and now the company's CEO has shared an image of a new coloured variant of the scooter.

The new colour revealed is white and it seems to come in a matte finish. Earlier teasers and images have shared renders and images in black and grey, again in matte finish.

Earlier in the day, Ola CEO had shared a poll on Twitter in order to seek ideas for colour preferences. The options ranged from pastel colours in Red, Blue and Yellow to metallic shades in silver, gold, pink as well as colours in Black, Blue and Grey in Matte finish.

One colour that will certainly make it showrooms is black. One of the options provided by Aggarwal includes a matte finish Black along with Blue and Grey. The colour had also been confirmed by Aggarwal in a prior tweet. This also solidifies the Blue and Grey variants. In the teasers, the company has showcased the black colour on the Ola Scooter. The other two colour options include metallic shades in silver, gold, pink as well as pastel colours red, yellow and blue.

Ola Scooter bookings opened on Friday at a price of ₹499. The company crossed the threshold of 1 lakh bookings in under 24 hours. The feat received appreciation across the sector, even from Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra.

The new Ola Scooter is expected to be launched soon and will come with some segment-first features such as app-based keyless experience. Ola also claims that the scooter comes with the best in segment boot space.





