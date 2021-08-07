Ola Electric has announced that the Ola Scooter will be able to be reversed at an "unbelievable pace". The company shared an official tweet highlighting the new feature.

The tweet from Ola Electric states, "You can reverse the Ola Scooter at an unbelievable pace, you can also reserve the Ola Scooter at an unbelievable price of ₹499 now!"

Ola Electric new scooter comes with some other features that have been claimed to be either 'segment-first' or 'segment-best'. The new scooter will come with a 'keyless experience'. The scooter will be able to be accessed with the help of an application on the smartphone. The company claims that the scooter will get the best-in-segment boot space.

Ola Electric will launch the new scooter on 15 August, Independence Day. The company will reveal the scooter's price as well as other delivery time-frame of the scooter.

The scooter's driving range is expected to be officially revealed on the launch day. So far, the company has revealed that the scooter will get fast-charging capability which can charge the scooter to 50% in 18 minutes. The company claims that a 50% charge can provide 75 km range.

In terms of pricing, Ola is expected to enter the segment with an aggressive price tag. The bookings for the scooter are still open and interested buyers can pay a token amount of ₹499 to book the scooter. According to the company, the bookings crossed the 1 lakh-threshold within 24 hours.

