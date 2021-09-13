Ather 450 Plus will now attract 20 per cent subsidy for electric vehicles in Maharashtra, translating into a massive price cut for the electric scooter. The two-wheeler offering by Indian EV maker Ather Energy will cost ₹24,000 less at ₹1.03 lakh in the state, making it cheaper than several high-end petrol scooter as well as e-scooters. This is the lowest price for Ather 450 Plus in India.

Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta posted on Twitter: “EV subsidies finally are going live in Maharasthra. Prices of 450+ come down by ~24K and is now priced at 1.03L in the state, lowest in the country today. Honestly, 450+ at a price lower than several 125cc scooters is a bonkers pricing!"

Prior to the EV subsidy, Ather 450 Plus used to cost around ₹1.28 lakh (ex-showroom price) in Maharashtra after the FAME II incentive. The e-scooter is available in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik districts of the state. The Ather 450X costs around ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom price) in Maharashtra after the FAME II incentive.

However, despite the Maharashtra EV subsidy, the 450 Plus is not the most affordable electric scooter in the state. The Ola S1 electric scooter undercuts the Ather scooter at only ₹94,999 (ex-showroom after state and FAME II subsidy).

However, reports suggest that Ather Energy is now working on a new electric scooter priced below ₹1 lakh to take on the Ola scooter.

The Ather 450 Plus offer a range of 60 km, 70 km and 100 km, depending on the ride mode. It comes with a 2.93 kWh battery and can do 0-40 kmph in 3.9 seconds. The scooter can generate 3.3 kWh of continuous power and 5.4 kWh of peak power. The 450 Plus can reach top speed of 80 kmph.

The scooter comes with 7-inch TFT, LED-backlit, capacitive touchscreen dashboard that can offer on-screen navigation. The Ather 45 Plus can be monitored through the dedicated mobile app that shows ride stats, push navigation, live location and vehicle state tracking.

