Bajaj Auto has reopened booking for its electric scooter Bajaj Chetak in two major cities: Pune and Bengaluru. The company had halted bookings of the new Chetak due to extremely high demand.

Bajaj Auto had to stop taking bookings after just 48 hours of opening it in the month of April. Considering that the shortage of semiconductors, which is creating a bottleneck for the auto industry, is still very much a problem, there is no certainty whether Bajaj will keep bookings open for a long period.

With the onset of major competition from existing players as well as from brands that are yet to launch, Bajaj Auto has started expanding in more Indian cities. Ola Electric has its eyes set on the electric scooter segment with the launch of Ola Scooter looming around the corner. The company claims to have the largest manufacturing hub for two-wheelers in the world.

Recently, the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has also been made available in Mysore, Mangalore and Aurangabad. The bookings of the vehicle started from the last week. Interested buyers can book the scooter with a token amount of ₹2,000. Registrations for the scooter are already open for users in these cities.

Bajaj Auto plans to roll out the new electric scooter to 22 cities by 2022. The other recent addition to the list of cities includes Nagpur. Bookings began in Nagpur from July 16.

The Bajaj Chetak runs on a 3.8 kW electric motor that outputs 5 hp of power and 16.2 Nm of torque. The motor draws juice from a IP67-rated 3 Kwh Lithium-Ion battery with NCA cells. Bajaj claims the battery on a full charge can run for 90 km in Eco Mode.

The Bajaj Chetak scooter was launched in January 2020, almost 15 years after Bajaj Auto decided to shelf the ICE version of the scooter.

