Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will soon be available to more users across the country. The Bajaj Auto scooter will now be available in Mysore, Mangalore and Aurangabad. Buyers in these cities, who are interested in the electric scooter can book their vehicle from 22 July. Interested buyers will be able to book the scooter with a token amount of ₹2,000. Registrations for the scooter are already open for users in these cities.

Bajaj Auto plans to roll out the new electric scooter to 24 cities by 2022. The other recent addition to the list of cities includes Nagpur. Bookings began in Nagpur from July 16. Bajaj Auto had opened bookings in Pune and Bengluru earlier, but the slots were completely subscribed within 48 hours. The company expects similar response in Nagpur too. The company intends to introduce the electric scooter to 22 cities by 2022.

The Bajaj Chetak runs on a 3.8 kW electric motor that outputs 5 hp of power and 16.2 Nm of torque. The motor draws juice from a IP67-rated 3 Kwh Lithium-Ion battery with NCA cells. Bajaj claims the battery on a full charge can run for 90 km in Eco Mode.

The Chetak brand was revived by the company as an EV in 2020, almost 15 years after the last ICE scooter was manufactured. The new EV is being produced in the company's Chakan plant in Pune.

Ola Scooter is soon expected to launch its first electric scooter and the company has managed to generate a lot of interest. Last week, the company opened bookings for the electric scooter with a token amount of ₹499. The manufacturer claimed that the bookings surpassed the 1 lakh threshold within 24 hours. The price of the scooter is still a mystery and is expected to be revealed before the end of this month.

