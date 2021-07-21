Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will soon be available to more users across the country. The Bajaj Auto scooter will now be available in Mysore, Mangalore and Aurangabad. Buyers in these cities, who are interested in the electric scooter can book their vehicle from 22 July. Interested buyers will be able to book the scooter with a token amount of ₹2,000. Registrations for the scooter are already open for users in these cities.