OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Ola Scooter to come in ten colours including pink, gold. View pics

Ola Scooter is nearing its launch and the company has been consistently sharing vital information about the scooter via short teasers. Today, Ola Electric shared different colour options that will be offered with the company's first scooter.

Ola Scooter in Red
View Full Image
Ola Scooter in Red

Earlier, Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal had conducted a poll on his official Twitter handle regarding the various colour options that they plan to introduce. Within the Twitter poll there were different colour finishes available, which fall in line with today's reveal.

Ola Scooter in Gold/Yellow
View Full Image
Ola Scooter in Gold/Yellow

The Ola Scooter will be available in 10 different colours in three different finishes. The company will be providing Matte, Mettalic and Pastel finishes.

Buyers interested in a matte finish will have the options of black, blue and grey. The white shade is also expected to come under this colour group.

Ola Scooter in blue (pastel finish)
View Full Image
Ola Scooter in blue (pastel finish)

For the metallic finish, buyers will have the choice of silver, gold and pink and in the pastel colour group Ola Scooter will be offered in red, yellow and blue.

Ola Scooter in Blue (metallic finish)
View Full Image
Ola Scooter in Blue (metallic finish)

Ola Scooter bookings opened on Friday at a price of 499. The company crossed the threshold of 1 lakh bookings in under 24 hours. The feat received appreciation across the sector, even from Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra.

Ola Scooter in Black
View Full Image
Ola Scooter in Black

The new Ola Scooter is expected to be launched by the end of this month and is expected to come with some segment-first features such as app-based keyless experience. Ola also claims that the scooter comes with the best in segment boot space.

Ola Scooter in White
View Full Image
Ola Scooter in White

In terms of aesthetics, the scooter will come with a unique looking dual pod headlamp cluster. The overall profile of the scooter is slim. Ola is expected to price the scooter aggressively to take on competition from brands such as Bajaj Auto, Ather, TVS and others.

Ola Scooter in Pink
View Full Image
Ola Scooter in Pink
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Eight of the 10 colours that the Ola Scooter will be available in

Ola Scooter to come in ten colours including pink, gold. View pics

1 min read . 07:22 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout