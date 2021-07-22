Ola Scooter to come in ten colours including pink, gold. View pics

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ola Scooter will be available in 10 different colours, divided into three different finishes. Ola Electric will be providing the options of Matte, Mettalic and Pastel finish
Ola Scooter is nearing its launch and the company has been consistently sharing vital information about the scooter via short teasers. Today, Ola Electric shared different colour options that will be offered with the company's first scooter.
Earlier, Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal had conducted a poll on his official Twitter handle regarding the various colour options that they plan to introduce. Within the Twitter poll there were different colour finishes available, which fall in line with today's reveal.
The Ola Scooter will be available in 10 different colours in three different finishes. The company will be providing Matte, Mettalic and Pastel finishes.
Buyers interested in a matte finish will have the options of black, blue and grey. The white shade is also expected to come under this colour group.
For the metallic finish, buyers will have the choice of silver, gold and pink and in the pastel colour group Ola Scooter will be offered in red, yellow and blue.
Ola Scooter bookings opened on Friday at a price of ₹499. The company crossed the threshold of 1 lakh bookings in under 24 hours. The feat received appreciation across the sector, even from Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra.
The new Ola Scooter is expected to be launched by the end of this month and is expected to come with some segment-first features such as app-based keyless experience. Ola also claims that the scooter comes with the best in segment boot space.
In terms of aesthetics, the scooter will come with a unique looking dual pod headlamp cluster. The overall profile of the scooter is slim. Ola is expected to price the scooter aggressively to take on competition from brands such as Bajaj Auto, Ather, TVS and others.
