Ola Scooter launch is on the horizon and the company is revealing more details about the electric scooter. This time we get a hint about the top speed of the vehicle.

CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has set up a new Twitter poll indicating the top speed of the scooter. Aggarwal has conducted a poll asking users what top speed do they expect from the new Ola Scooter. He has provided four options including 80 kmph, 90 kmph, >100 kmph and 'Dont care just want it'.

What top speed would you want for the Ola Scooter? — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 24, 2021

This poll indicates that Ola might give the scooter a top speed of up to 100 kmph. Additionally, we can expect the scooter to have different driving modes which can be used to limit the top speed. Electric scooters such as Ather 450X also come with a similar feature.

Some old-generation electric scooters have struggled with top speeds. Manufacturers prefer limiting speeds on electric scooters in order to extend the battery capacity. It will be interesting to see how Ola provides a top speed greater than 100 kmph if it does so.

The driving range on Ola Scooter is still not officially revealed but the company has clearly stated that a 50% charge can provide a driving range of 75 km with a charging time of 18 minutes with the fast charger. Through this information, we can expect Ola Scooter to at least provide a range of up to 140-150 km in a single charge.

Other features that have been confirmed is 'segment-leading' boot space, 'superior' cornering ability and even a new app-based interaction with the scooter. The Ola Scooter users will be able to go keyless with the help of the official app of the scooter.









