Ola Electric opened booking for its first e-scooter Ola Scooter in India today. The company witnessed unexpected demand leading to issues with the booking process for many interested buyers. Company chief Bhavish Aggarwal shared that the website was not ready for such a large scale opening. However, the website has now been fixed according to Aggarwal.

In a tweet, he said, "For those who faced issues in the beginning, apologies! We didn’t anticipate the crazy demand and didn’t plan enough scalability of the website. All fixed now."

For those who faced issues in the beginning, apologies! We didn’t anticipate the crazy demand and didn’t plan enough scalability of the website😮 All fixed now 👍🏼 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 15, 2021

The bookings were opened earlier during the day and interested buyers were able to reserve the electric vehicle for themselves at a price of just ₹499. Currently, no official data about the total bookings have been released by the company.

Ola Scooter is yet to be launched in the country but the company has been revealing teasers giving interested buyers a good look at the vehicle. Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal has even taken the scooter for a ride on Bengaluru roads.

The pricing of the scooter is yet to be revealed along with all the features. However, teasers from Ola Electric have confirmed a few 'best in segment' features in the upcoming scooter. The scooter is expected to get the biggest boot space in its segment along with "superior" cornering ability.

Additionally, Ola Electric has confirmed that the e-scooter will get an app-based key as well for a 'keyless experience'.

In terms of driving range, the company has mentioned that the scooter can be charged up to 50% in a matter of 18 minutes using its fast charger. The 50% charge, according to the company can provide a driving range of 75km. With the help of this, we can assume that the Ola Scooter will get a driving range of 150 km in a single charge.





