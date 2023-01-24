An Ola S1 rider has suffered injuries after falling from the scooter due to alleged faulty front suspension. According to a tweet shared by Samkit Parmar – husband of the victim, the incident occurred earlier this week while she was driving at a speed of about 35 kmph. The husband alleges that the front wheel broke out of the suspension, throwing the victim in the front.

Parmar’s tweet states that his wife has suffered severe injuries and is in the ICU.

Ola S1 and S1 Pro come with single fork suspension at the front. The rear comes with a monoshock absorber. While the affordable Ola S1 Air is equipped with the conventional telescopic twin fork unit and dual shock absorbers.

It is not clear whether the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Having said that, it is advisable to all readers to wear helmets while riding a two-wheeler.

Narrating the incident, Parmar writes “Yestrday a horrific incident took place with my wife. She was riding her @OlaElectric at 9.15pm at a speed of about 35kmph when her front wheel just broke out of the suspension.She was thrown away in front and is in the ICU facing severe injuries. Who is responsible? @bhash."

In another news, Ola Electric has announced its plans to open 100 experience centers across the country by Republic Day this year. In a post on microblogging site Twitter, Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that the company is opening 100 more experience centers by January 26, ‘getting as close to our customers as possible’.

“We had 100 experience centers by the end of Dec 2022. Opening 100 more by 26th Jan across India. All these centers will also have service desks. Getting as close to our customers as possible!," reads Bhavish’s tweet.