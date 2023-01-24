Ola scooter woman rider suffers injuries, husband claims front wheel broke2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 03:18 PM IST
- Ola S1 and S1 Pro come with single fork suspension at the front. The rear comes with a monoshock absorber.
An Ola S1 rider has suffered injuries after falling from the scooter due to alleged faulty front suspension. According to a tweet shared by Samkit Parmar – husband of the victim, the incident occurred earlier this week while she was driving at a speed of about 35 kmph. The husband alleges that the front wheel broke out of the suspension, throwing the victim in the front.
