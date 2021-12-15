After much delay and missing few delivery dates, the Bengaluru-based mobility firm, Ola , has started delivering its electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro today. Ola has given it to first 100 customers in Bengaluru and Chennai. The electric scooters have been manufactured at the Ola’s Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu. The test rides of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro started last month. The company has been running its production lines at full capacity to meet the demands.

Ola claims to receive over 10 lakh bookings for these electric scooters.

"Today is a landmark day for those who have joined the revolution with us as we begin our deliveries of Ola S1. We are working hard to ramp up the production at the Ola Future factory to get the scooters in the hands of our customers as per their delivery windows," Ola Electric Chief Marketing Officer Varun Dubey said in a statement.

This is just the beginning of the revolution, and from here the company looks forward to offering customers a seamless, convenient, and timely doorstep delivery and ownership experience, he added.

The company said it had last month rolled out the largest-ever direct-to-consumer experience initiative in the history of automotive retail, offering customer test rides across India.

To fulfill the overwhelming reservation and purchase response received across the country, priority deliveries are based on an automated scientific approach that decides the delivery handover as per their purchase date, variant, location, colour, and other factors, it added.

The Ola S1 electric scooter comes in two trims; S1 and S1 Pro, carrying a price tag of ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999, respectively.

with inputs from PTI.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.