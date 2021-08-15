Bengaluru: Ending weeks of speculation, Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd has launched two variants of its electric scooters in India and will start delivering from October across 1,000 cities, said a top executive.

The basic model S1 is priced at ₹99,000, excluding registration and insurance, while the S1 Pro is priced at ₹1,29,000. S1 and S1 Pro offer a range of up to 121 kilometres (km) and 181 km, respectively. The maximum speed that the vehicles offer are 90 kilometres per hour (kmph) and 115 kmph, respectively.

Ola Electric’s scooter will directly compete with not just existing two-wheeler electric vehicles (EVs) such as Ather Energy, Ampere Electric, Okinawa Scooters, Tork Motors, Hero Electric, but also with petrol vehicle brands such as Honda Activa and others.

Ola will sell its scooters through an omnichannel model, including both online as well as offline experience centres that it is in the process of setting up. It aims to have one experience centre in every city over the next three months.

SoftBank-backed unicorn Ola Electric, set up in 2017, is the electric vehicle (EV) arm of transportation platform Ola (ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd). Its launch has taken off at a time when Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc. is set to make its India entry, the government is trying to boost manufacturing of EVs, their batteries and other components and amidst soaring petrol prices.

“The EV transition is very important for our country and the whole industry needs to adopt it. We have to build the technology in India. By 2025, all two-wheelers in the country should be electric. The EV revolution is here to stay where the incumbents like it or not," Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and group CEO of Ola, said at a media roundtable on Saturday.

Ola said in July that its new electric scooter has received over 100,000 pre-registrations just two days after it opened pre-bookings.

Aggarwal said the pre-booking numbers are far higher since then and the company was caught by surprise with the demand from not just the metros but from smaller pockets across the country.

The company will take pre-orders for the domestic market till September. It aims to launch the e-scooter in overseas markets including European, Latin American and other Asian markets, which Aggarwal said will “happen soon."

“Post covid, Europe has opened up more towards EVs and two-wheelers. Over the next 4-5 years, there will be a lot more evolution across markets," he added.

Ride-hailing firm Ola’s electric arm is building what it calls a ‘Future Factory’ on around 500 acres of land in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district. When fully ready, it will produce 10 million e-scooters every year, making it the largest two-wheeler maker globally. The first phase itself will produce 2 million e-scooters, to be retailed in India and exported.

To put this in context, market leader Hero MotoCorp produces around 6.5 million two-wheelers annually. And 22-25 million traditional two-wheelers with internal combustion engines are sold in India every year.

It said earlier this year that it will invest $2 billion over the next five years to build an electric two-wheeler charging network along with its partners. Called ‘Hypercharger Network’, it will provide super-fast charging solutions to all its electric two-wheeler customers.

Last May, Ola Electric acquired Amsterdam-based electric scooter startup Etergo BV. However, Aggarwal said that that everything has been redone.

The two variants of the e-scooters offers a “key-less experience" where sensors communicate with the user’s phone, unlocking the scooter when in range and automatically locking it as one leaves. It has an AI speech recognition algorithm and a 7-inch touchscreen display.

The scooters are powered by a proprietary operating system ‘Ola Moods’, which will change the ride experience including the look and feel of the display and how the scooter sounds.

Although all components of Ola’s scooter are sourced from India, the lithium-ion battery cells are imported from Korea.

Amidst a global semiconductor shortage, Aggarwal said the company is trying to tackle the chip shortage issue and it will be a challenge for the next 6-9 months.

