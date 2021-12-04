Ola will start delivering its electric scooters, S1 and S1 Pro, starting December 15. The CEO of the Bengaluru based mobility firm, Bhavish Aggarwal announced the new delivery date on his Twitter profile. He thanked the interested buyers for their patience. Ola has been missing the delivery dates of its newly launched electric scooters. The bookings were started in August this year and since then Ola missed the dates for test rides and final deliveries.

Last month, Ola started the test rides for S1 and S1 Pro. The company said that Ola Electric has completed 20,000 test rides for its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters and it is now aiming to conduct 10,000 test rides in a day starting from this month across 1,000 cities.

Scooters are getting ready 🙂 Production ramped up and all geared to begin deliveries from 15th Dec. Thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/d2ydB3TXTm — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 4, 2021

Ola has received 1 million reservations for its electric scooter, said Bhavish Aggarwal said on Thursday.

Ola Electric had kicked off test rides in Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata on November 10, and then opened up five more cities - Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, and Pune on November 19.

The company had, on August 15, unveiled its Ola S1 electric scooter in two variants -- S1 and S1 Pro -- at ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies). While the sale was to start on September 8, it postponed the sale process by a week to September 15 as it faced "technical difficulties" in making the website for purchases live for customers.

