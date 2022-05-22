Ola will give free Gerua electric scooter to the customers who can go 200 kms in single charge. The CEO of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, announced this marketing campaign on May 20 through his Twitter profile. The Gerua electric scooter was announced this year during Holi, only for the S1 Pro variant. The company said it received good response for the Gerua S1 Pro . The free scooter will be delivered at its Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu, in June 2022.

Ola has also hiked the selling price of S1 Pro electric scooter as the purchase window went live yesterday for S1 and S1 Pro. Launched at ₹1,29,999 in August last year, the S1 Pro now costs ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom). There has been no change in the pricing of its base variant, S1 e-scooter.

The Bengaluru-based mobility firm has been building confidence among the users after the incidents of fire were reported in the electric scooters. Recently, many electric scooters caught fire including the Ola electric scooter that even prompted government to form a committee to look into the matter. Now Ola has been doing events among its community in various cities to educate and promote EVs. Ola recalled 1,441 e-scooters after multiple fire incidents and other mishaps were reported across the country.

Ola will roll out update for its electric scooters bringing new features, navigation and improved efficiency. The beta version has been provided to selected buyers and the final version of the MovOS will be rolled out soon bringing changes in features and range.

For the purchase window, which is still open, you can book the Ola S1 e-scooters through its dedicated app.