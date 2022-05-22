Ola to give free Gerua S1 Pro for those who can do this, deliveries in June

The Bengaluru-based mobility firm has been building confidence among the users after the incidents of fire were reported in the electric scooters. Recently, many electric scooters caught fire including the Ola electric scooter that even prompted government to form a committee to look into the matter. Now Ola has been doing events among its community in various cities to educate and promote EVs. Ola recalled 1,441 e-scooters after multiple fire incidents and other mishaps were reported across the country.

