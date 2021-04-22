Ola to launch e-scooter in July, charging stations to be set up in 400 cities

Ola Electric plans to launch its electric scooter in the Indian market in July this year and is also working on setting up a 'Hypercharger Network' to include one lakh charging points across 400 cities, Press Trust of India reported. The company is yet to disclose details like pricing of the e-scooter. Ola said its scooters will be priced “aggressively" to make them affordable to buyers in India. The company also has plans to export to foreign markets.

The charging network will be capable of charging 50% of the Ola Scooter battery in 18 minutes for a 75 km range. Last year, Ola had announced a ₹2,400 crore investment for setting up its first electric scooter factory in Tamil Nadu that will initially have an annual capacity of 2 million units.

"To get adoption of electric vehicles, a strong charging network is required. Today, one of the key infrastructure gaps in our country is charging network...(Our) Hypercharger Network will be the largest fast charging network for two-wheelers...(across) 400 cities and towns and we will be building more than 1,00,000 charging points as part of this network," he said.

In the first year, Ola is setting up over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in India.

These Ola charging stations will be deployed as stand alone towers as well as in popular locations such as malls, IT parks, office complexes and cafes to ensure that Ola Electric customers always have a charging point nearby.

"Automated, multilevel charging and parking systems in popular areas across multiple cities ensure you’ll easily find a place that’s always up for charging," Ola Electric's website says.

Also, customers will be able to monitor the charging progress in real time on the Ola Electric app, and seamlessly pay for the charging through the app as well.

The Ola Scooter will include a home charger that will require no installation and will allow customers to charge their vehicle at home by plugging into a regular wall socket for charging.

Asked about the impact of COVID pandemic, Aggarwal said there hasn't been any major disruption as of now.

"As the next few weeks evolve, things might change but as of now we have, we are not foreseeing any major disruption in our rollout of the charging network or the factory," he said adding that the company has been able to manage supply constraints better as it is building some components on its own.

While Aggarwal did not comment on the investment being made for setting up the charging infrastructure, he said it will be investing "a significant amount ourselves and with our partners".

"Together, the ecosystem will be investing over five years about USD 2 billion into this over five years," he added. (With PTI inputs)





