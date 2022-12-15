Ola to rollout MoveOS 3 to Ola S1 and S1 Pro next week: Details

Ola to rollout MoveOS 3 to Ola S1 and S1 Pro next week: Details1 min read . 04:19 PM IST
- Ola Electric MoveOS 3 brings proximity unlock to the Ola S1 lineup. The feature allows users to unlock Ola electric scooters without keys.
Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters will soon be updated to MoveOS 3. Ola Electric CEO and co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal has announced on Twitter that the company will release MoveOS to everyone next week. The MoveOS 3 software was announced earlier this year on Diwali. At present, only Ola S1 Air comes pre-installed with MoveOS 3.
Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters will soon be updated to MoveOS 3. Ola Electric CEO and co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal has announced on Twitter that the company will release MoveOS to everyone next week. The MoveOS 3 software was announced earlier this year on Diwali. At present, only Ola S1 Air comes pre-installed with MoveOS 3.
“MoveOS 3 rolling out to everyone next week! Major features and big performance improvements. Hope you all enjoy it", said Bhavish Aggarwal in a post on microblogging site Twitter.
“MoveOS 3 rolling out to everyone next week! Major features and big performance improvements. Hope you all enjoy it", said Bhavish Aggarwal in a post on microblogging site Twitter.
The MoveOS 3 brings a host of new features such as hill-assist, fast charging and more. It also upgrades the interface and functionality of existing features on the Ola S1 lineup. Hypercharging is one of the key features that come with the latest software update. The technology is said to offer up to 50 km driving range with just 15 minutes of charging.
The MoveOS 3 brings a host of new features such as hill-assist, fast charging and more. It also upgrades the interface and functionality of existing features on the Ola S1 lineup. Hypercharging is one of the key features that come with the latest software update. The technology is said to offer up to 50 km driving range with just 15 minutes of charging.
Ola Electric MoveOS 3 brings proximity unlock to the Ola S1 lineup. The feature allows users to unlock Ola electric scooters without keys. The feature, dubbed as ‘6th sense’ by the company, allows users to lock and unlock a scooter, powered by their walk. The company claims that Ola S1 Air can automatically get unlocked after detecting you near it. When you go away, the electric scooter gets locked automatically.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Ola Electric MoveOS 3 brings proximity unlock to the Ola S1 lineup. The feature allows users to unlock Ola electric scooters without keys. The feature, dubbed as ‘6th sense’ by the company, allows users to lock and unlock a scooter, powered by their walk. The company claims that Ola S1 Air can automatically get unlocked after detecting you near it. When you go away, the electric scooter gets locked automatically.
With the MoveOS 3, Ola electric scooters will also get Party mode. It enables the headlight of the Ola electric scooter to be in sync with the song the user is listening to. Users will be given this control from the proprietary app and on the scooter. The MoveOS 3 brings call screen on Ola dashboard. The feature allows users to know who’s calling directly on the Ola scooter. In addition, Ola users will be able to auto-reply when driving the scooter. Vintage mood, Bolt mood are among other features coming to Ola S1 lineup with the MoveOS 3. With this feature, users will be able to set different instrument cluster themes and sounds.
With the MoveOS 3, Ola electric scooters will also get Party mode. It enables the headlight of the Ola electric scooter to be in sync with the song the user is listening to. Users will be given this control from the proprietary app and on the scooter. The MoveOS 3 brings call screen on Ola dashboard. The feature allows users to know who’s calling directly on the Ola scooter. In addition, Ola users will be able to auto-reply when driving the scooter. Vintage mood, Bolt mood are among other features coming to Ola S1 lineup with the MoveOS 3. With this feature, users will be able to set different instrument cluster themes and sounds.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards