Ola to rollout MoveOS 3 to Ola S1 and S1 Pro next week: Details

With the MoveOS 3, Ola electric scooters will also get Party mode. It enables the headlight of the Ola electric scooter to be in sync with the song the user is listening to. Users will be given this control from the proprietary app and on the scooter. The MoveOS 3 brings call screen on Ola dashboard. The feature allows users to know who’s calling directly on the Ola scooter. In addition, Ola users will be able to auto-reply when driving the scooter. Vintage mood, Bolt mood are among other features coming to Ola S1 lineup with the MoveOS 3. With this feature, users will be able to set different instrument cluster themes and sounds.