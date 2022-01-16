Ola to upgrade S1 buyers to S1 Pro hardware

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ola will be upgrading all its S1 customers to S1 Pro hardware. The CEO of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, informed that the S1 Pro customers will be able to unlock the Pro features like hyper mode, Pro range, and other functions of the higher end of electric scooter. He tweeted, "We're upgrading all our S1 customers to S1 Pro hardware. You'll get all S1 features and can unlock Pro range, hyper mode, other features with a performance upgrade."

Bhavish informed that deliveries will start this month and in February 2022 and the customers will be informed through email for that. "Thank you for being early supporters of Mission Electric! Dispatch in Jan, Feb. Email to follow with details."

Earlier, Ola Electric said that it will open the final payment window for all the customers who have already paid ₹20,000 for its electric scooters on 21 January.

“Sea of scooters awaits! Final payment window opens Jan 21, 6 pm in Ola App for all customers who've paid (Rs) 20k. We'll dispatch across Jan & Feb," said Aggarwal while sharing a photo of the electric scooters at Ola's factory.