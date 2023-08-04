comScore
OlaCabs, India's ride-hailing platform, is expanding its much-anticipated Prime Plus service to the cities of Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. The news was officially announced by OlaCabs CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, through his Twitter account, where he expressed excitement about introducing the service to more customers and the success of its trial in Bengaluru.

According to the company, the Prime Plus service aims to elevate the commuting experience for OlaCabs' customers by offering a range of premium features and benefits. It builds on the success of the initial trial in Bengaluru, where select customers have already experienced the service's perks, announced Aggarwal.

Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of OlaCabs, expressed his delight in a tweet, "Expanding our @Olacabs Prime Plus service today to Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. Excited to have more people experience it! Our Bengaluru Prime Plus trial has been hugely successful. Will open to select customers today and full-scale rollout soon after."

While the Prime Plus service is currently open to select customers in the three new cities, the full-scale rollout is expected to follow shortly.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric has recently announced to extend the 1.1 lakh price offer for S1 Air to all beyond reservations following huge demand of customers.

Announcing the decision, Ola Electric Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted the demand for S1 Air has crossed expectations of the company as many customers are asking the company to open the 1.1 lakh offer to all beyond reservers.

“We’ll extend the offer to ALL tonight 8pm onwards till 15th August 12pm. All our stores will be open till midnight tonight. Crazy demand, buy fast for early delivery!"

The Ola S1 Air is currently available for 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for those who had made prior bookings. For others interested in the electric scooter, it will cost an additional 10,000.

 

 

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 11:13 AM IST
