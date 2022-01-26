NEW DELHI : Ola Electric co-founder and chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday posted the first official image of its electric concept car. The teaser comes a day after Ola Electric raised $200 million with the promise of bringing more electric vehicles to Indian roads as well as manufacturing its own battery cells locally.

While Aggarwal had previously thrown hints about Ola Electric entering the four-wheeler segment and had even posted design sketches, this is the first time that a near-flesh design of the EV has been unveiled.

The unnamed vehicle is likely to become the third entrant of Ola’s EV portfolio, after the Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters.

Ola Electric on Monday announced that it has raised $200 million in its latest round of funding, at a valuation of $5 billion. Aggarwal said in a statement that the company will look to expand its EV portfolio in the future to include bikes and cars.

Ola Electric is one of the many companies in India looking to catch an early share of the nascent electric mobility market. The company produces its scooters at its so-called ‘Futurefactory’ in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, which can produce up to 10 million electric scooters every year. It isn’t clear if Ola’s first electric four-wheeler would also be produced in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric is one of the applicants of the government’s ₹18,100 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme towards the manufacturing of advanced chemistry cells (ACC) in India. The company seeks to manufacture its own battery cells locally in the future, transitioning from assembling battery packs at the Tamil Nadu facility currently.

Aggarwal has previously also stated that Ola Electric will look to set up its own vehicle charging network, and announced last December that the company will be establishing a network of 4,000 EV chargers by this year.

The company is partnering with Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd to set up its network of ‘Hyperchargers’.

