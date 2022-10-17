Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal doubles down on EVs to undercut Elon Musk

But Aggarwal’s relentless pace and management style have vexed some managers and board members at Ola Electric, raising concerns about safety and the business model, according to interviews with more than two dozen former and current employees, who asked for anonymity out of concern for reprisals. Supply chain problems have delayed two-wheelers. Sales have slowed. Some customers complain that scooters catch on fire, have faulty batteries or accident-causing software, spurring product recalls and apologies on Twitter. Around three dozen senior executives working across Aggarwal’s two billion-dollar companies — Ola Electric and ANI Technologies Pvt, which runs Ola’s ride-hailing operations — have quit within a year or two of joining, a higher turnover rate than peers.

