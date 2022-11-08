Ola’s in-house navigation system goes live on Ola Electric website

Meanwhile, Ola Electric has reported crossing the production of 1,00,000 vehicle units in November 2022. “Crossed 1 lakh vehicles produced yesterday. In just 10th month of production, probably fastest ever for a new auto company in India. Just getting started and #EndICEage is coming nearer and nearer!" reads a tweet shared by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. Ola, which is backed by Japan's Softbank Group, currently makes e-scooters in India at the Ola Future Factory. Unveiled last year, Ola factory is located in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu. Ola Future Factory is claimed to be the world’s largest two wheeler factory, spread over 500 acres.

