Ola’s in-house navigation system goes live on Ola Electric website

Mobility brand Ola has announced that its in-house navigation system Ola Maps is now live in India. The service, company’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal says is live on the Ola Electric website. It will soon be made available across all Ola properties. At present, Ola offers navigation based on data offered by MapMyIndia.
Mobility brand Ola has announced that its in-house navigation system Ola Maps is now live in India. The service, company’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal says is live on the Ola Electric website. It will soon be made available across all Ola properties. At present, Ola offers navigation based on data offered by MapMyIndia.
“We’ve made our in house maps live on the Ola Electric website! Soon all Ola properties will run only Ola Maps. Absolutely excited about the potential to build the future of maps for India in India," Aggarwal wrote in a Twitter post.
“We’ve made our in house maps live on the Ola Electric website! Soon all Ola properties will run only Ola Maps. Absolutely excited about the potential to build the future of maps for India in India," Aggarwal wrote in a Twitter post.
Ola Maps services is live on Ola Electric website. But the service will be rolled out to other Ola products. This may include Ola electric scooters and Ola Cabs.
Ola Maps services is live on Ola Electric website. But the service will be rolled out to other Ola products. This may include Ola electric scooters and Ola Cabs.
The announcement comes a year after the company acquired GeoSpoc – a geo-analytics solutions provider, delivering niche location-based solutions, services and products. The acquisition was aimed at developing technologies which will make mobility universally accessible, sustainable, personalized, and convenient, across shared and personal vehicles.
The announcement comes a year after the company acquired GeoSpoc – a geo-analytics solutions provider, delivering niche location-based solutions, services and products. The acquisition was aimed at developing technologies which will make mobility universally accessible, sustainable, personalized, and convenient, across shared and personal vehicles.
“We have the data and the expertise to build this utilizing our deep understanding of consumer movements as well as our massive network of 2,3 and 4Ws that provide unprecedented geo-spatial details. We can layer this data with new sources such as satellite imagery and visual feeds from our network on-ground to build ‘Living Maps’ that embody the changing landscape of our world," Aggarwal said then.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
“We have the data and the expertise to build this utilizing our deep understanding of consumer movements as well as our massive network of 2,3 and 4Ws that provide unprecedented geo-spatial details. We can layer this data with new sources such as satellite imagery and visual feeds from our network on-ground to build ‘Living Maps’ that embody the changing landscape of our world," Aggarwal said then.
Meanwhile, Ola Electric has reported crossing the production of 1,00,000 vehicle units in November 2022. “Crossed 1 lakh vehicles produced yesterday. In just 10th month of production, probably fastest ever for a new auto company in India. Just getting started and #EndICEage is coming nearer and nearer!" reads a tweet shared by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. Ola, which is backed by Japan's Softbank Group, currently makes e-scooters in India at the Ola Future Factory. Unveiled last year, Ola factory is located in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu. Ola Future Factory is claimed to be the world’s largest two wheeler factory, spread over 500 acres.
Meanwhile, Ola Electric has reported crossing the production of 1,00,000 vehicle units in November 2022. “Crossed 1 lakh vehicles produced yesterday. In just 10th month of production, probably fastest ever for a new auto company in India. Just getting started and #EndICEage is coming nearer and nearer!" reads a tweet shared by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. Ola, which is backed by Japan's Softbank Group, currently makes e-scooters in India at the Ola Future Factory. Unveiled last year, Ola factory is located in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu. Ola Future Factory is claimed to be the world’s largest two wheeler factory, spread over 500 acres.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.