Old electric-vehicle batteries are getting a second life

Auto makers often get old batteries back, for instance through leasing agreements with customers or by keeping hold of batteries that are upgraded. Renault, for instance, has rented out more than 250,000 batteries that will come back for repurposing or recycling in the coming years, although it now usually sells the batteries with the new cars. Renault has several energy-storage sites in France that combine old and new EV batteries.

