Omega Seiki Mobility in partnership with Log 9 Materials today introduced an electric 3-wheeler Rage+ Rapid EV. The company has commenced accepting booking for Rage+ Rapid EV in two variants: Rage+ Rapid EV Open Carrier Half Tray (ex-showroom price ₹3.59 lakh) and Rage+ Rapid EV with 140 cubic feet top body container (ex-showroom price ₹3.99 lakh), by paying a pre-booking amount of ₹10,000. This price is valid only for the first 1,000 customers only.

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, said, “OSM is at the pinnacle of the cargo EV segment in India and with today’s launch of Rage+ Rapid EV, I am sure our customers will be delighted with the unique value proposition offered. Resolving range anxiety with industry-leading charging time will lead to more uptime for last mile logistics customers as well as entrepreneurs, adding more firepower to their business."

For the last 6 months OSM’s electric three-wheelers have covered more than 1 million kms.

Dr. Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log 9 Materials says, “We are happy to roll-out the festive season pre-booking offer of Rage+ Rapid EV in partnership with Omega Seiki Mobility. With Log 9’s InstaCharge technology which allow 9x faster charging, 9x more battery life and 9x higher performance as compared to the existing EV batteries in the Indian market, these Rage+ Rapid EV 3 wheelers will enable vehicle owners to save a lot of charging time, increase uptime, deliver more and thus make more money with deliveries per shift."

The vehicle will be dispatched and shipped to the customer within 4-6 weeks from the date when their pre-booking is made.

Both variants of Omega Seiki’s Rage+ Rapid EVs consist of Rapid X 6000 fast-charging batteries based on the flagship InstaCharge. The batteries are optimally designed to work within tough Indian weather conditions between operating temperatures of -30°C to +60°C, allowing up to 40,000 charge-discharge cycles and hence 10+ years of battery life, and will provide a range of 90km+ in a single charge when fully charged.

They also come along with ₹1 lakh buy back guarantee within 5 years (after the purchase). Additionally, Rage+ Rapid EV offers a 5-year vehicle warranty and 6-year battery warranty.

