Omega Seiki Mobility and Log 9 Materials bring commercial electric 3-wheeler

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, said, “OSM is at the pinnacle of the cargo EV segment in India and with today’s launch of Rage+ Rapid EV, I am sure our customers will be delighted with the unique value proposition offered. Resolving range anxiety with industry-leading charging time will lead to more uptime for last mile logistics customers as well as entrepreneurs, adding more firepower to their business."