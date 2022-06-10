Omega Seiki Mobility launches electric passenger 3-wheeler Stream. Features1 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 02:58 PM IST
- OSM Stream can be charged through a 16 A socket
Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) today launched of its first electric passenger 3-wheeler ‘Stream’, marking its entry into the electric passenger vehicle segment. The Omega Seiki Mobility Stream, e-Auto, is priced at ₹3.40 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) post govt. subsidy. OSM Stream has power of 10 kW and highest torque of 535 Nm. The electric auto can go upto 110 kms in single charge.