Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) today launched of its first electric passenger 3-wheeler ‘Stream’, marking its entry into the electric passenger vehicle segment. The Omega Seiki Mobility Stream, e-Auto, is priced at ₹3.40 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) post govt. subsidy. OSM Stream has power of 10 kW and highest torque of 535 Nm. The electric auto can go upto 110 kms in single charge.

The OSM Stream is powered by lithium-ion battery pack that is IP65-rated- for dust and water protection. It comes with an independent transmission with gear adding up to the torque pulling heavy loads. OSM Stream can be charged through a 16 A socket.

Omega Seiki Mobility has 2,3 and 4 wheelers in its product portfolio. The company has set up large scale manufacturing facilities in Delhi NCR and now looking to expand in Pune. It is currently running its fleet in 20 cities, doing more than 10 lac kms per month. The e-Auto has 175mm of ground clearance.

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “Today marks a significant day for Omega Seiki Mobility, we are venturing into the passenger segment. As the innovators of green mobility space, Omega Seiki Mobility is poised to be at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution while leading the endeavour through its range of clean mobility solutions. Omega Seiki Mobility Stream is one such product which is innovative green solution in the last mile transportation segment with the best in class earning potential for the drivers and owners. The electric passenger three wheeler will provide an improved earning potential of 20-25% which ensures greater savings and greater profits"