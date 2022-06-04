Omega Seiki Mobility to lease 1,000 electric three wheelers with Grip

Vivek Gulati, Co-Founder, and COO, Grip, said, “Since inception, Grip has partnered with 80+ venture capital-backed, high growth companies to enable asset-backed financing through Lease Financing and Inventory Financing. The Mobility sector, with a focus on EVs, has seen the maximum investments on our platform. Electric three-wheelers are an emerging segment, where leasing out the vehicle appears to be a beneficial proposition for both, the company and the retail investors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond market volatility to get fixed returns. One of the fastest-growing and integrated EV players, Omega Seiki Mobility joining hands with us, will prove to be a significant step ahead in democratizing and organizing the EV lease financing sector in India."