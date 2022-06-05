On World Environment Day you can opt for these sustainable mobility options

Tadpole recently converted its first premium car, C-180, C-Class Mercedes Benz. The revamped EV was a petrol variant car manufactured in 2003 and now comes equipped with new-age mobility features such as GPS, Geo-fencing, and remote performance assessment. It also offers a warranty of 3 years on batteries and 2 years on the EV kit. Although the car supports AC charging as of now, there is also a provision of DC charging if the requirement arises. It takes 5-6 hours to charge, depending on the power of the batteries. The car can now run at a maximum speed of up to 90 kmph and cover a range of 150 kms on one charge. The speed and range of the EV can be pushed further to beyond 150 kmph and 250 kms, respectively, as per the clients’ need.