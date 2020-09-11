One Electric to launch one of the fastest electric bikes in India: Details here

"By designing, prototyping, testing, and manufacturing everything from the ground up, we now have the capability to make fast modifications required for constant evolution. This is enabling us to make advancements easily on regular basis. Looking forward, we are able to adapt any battery cell type or motor technology which are evolving at a fast pace, without worrying about the fitment issues. We believe this is going to enable us in creating cutting edge technology and realize our vision of being a global player for electric motorcycles," added Abhijeet.