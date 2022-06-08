Ellysium Automotives has revoked its association with British automotive brand One Moto. The brand which was determined towards establishing a manufacturing unit in India did not receive the expected support from the British Electric mobility company, and as a result decided to part ways.

Additionally, Ellysium Automotives has shared fresh plans to announce a new e-mobility brand which will have its manufacturing plans in India allowing it to control quality and technology as per the requirements of the Indian customer.

One Moto sells premium electric scooters in India. It has three products here; Electa, Byka and Commuta.

The brand is known to be already putting in efforts towards sustainability and has already started working closely with the government of Telangana for land allotment for establishment of the manufacturing plant which will be equipped with major automation integration, semi- robotics, and finest manufacturing machinery to produce quality products.

“Given the current scenario of EV brands in the Indian market, it has become very important to keep a close watch on what one is releasing on roads in the name of EV. Additionally, the price point too needs to be kept in check, understanding that EV is still a new concept for Indian customers. All this can only happen if one manufactures in India, and that is what we will be pursuing. Customers will soon see great products getting introduced by the new EV brand which we are all set to launch without making any compromises," said Muzammil Riyaz, Promoter & Founder, Ellysium Automotives.

Ellysium Automotives is expected to announce the new EV brand by the end of June 2022. It ambitiously aims to announce at least 3 products within the ongoing fiscal under the new brand to be launched.