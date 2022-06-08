One Moto India promoter part ways with the EV maker, to launch its own portfolio1 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 05:24 PM IST
- Ellysium is expected to announce the new EV brand by the end of June
Listen to this article
Ellysium Automotives has revoked its association with British automotive brand One Moto. The brand which was determined towards establishing a manufacturing unit in India did not receive the expected support from the British Electric mobility company, and as a result decided to part ways.