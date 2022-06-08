One Moto India promoter part ways with the EV maker, to launch its own portfolio

“Given the current scenario of EV brands in the Indian market, it has become very important to keep a close watch on what one is releasing on roads in the name of EV. Additionally, the price point too needs to be kept in check, understanding that EV is still a new concept for Indian customers. All this can only happen if one manufactures in India, and that is what we will be pursuing. Customers will soon see great products getting introduced by the new EV brand which we are all set to launch without making any compromises," said Muzammil Riyaz, Promoter & Founder, Ellysium Automotives.