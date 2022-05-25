One Moto, the British premium EV brand, has opened a new experience hub in Pune, Maharashtra, to explore new markets and buyers. The experience hub shall allow customers to experience the products and offerings. The experience hub showcases all 2022 premium electric scooters by One Moto which include Commuta, Byka and Electa.

The One Moto Commuta has a top speed of 75 kmph with 100 kms range in single charge. It has been priced at ₹1.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The Byka has 85 kmph top speed with 180 kms overall range and comes at ₹1.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The high-end EV, Electa scooter comes at ₹2 lakh (ex-showroom) with 100 kmph top speed and a range of 150 kilometres.

Mohammed Muzammil Riyaz, Founder & Promoter of One Moto India affirmed “We understand that the youth is the driver of the country for a better tomorrow. Hence, we always wanted to introduce the concept to this segment of the society, and provide them with the finest experience. It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘Dhone Group’. Our customer service philosophy is in tandem with the principles of our Dealer Partner. The staff at One Moto India Pune Experience Hub is well trained to offer the quality customer experience with the best after-sale service which allow the customer to enjoy the best-in-class stress-free EV ownership."