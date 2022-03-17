One Moto India has announced partnering with Reliance General Insurance that will exclusively provide motor insurance to all One Moto India customers. Since the launch of the EV brand in India in November 2021, the brand has been getting overwhelming response from EV Buyers in India. The brand has been on an aggressive launch spree announcing three electric scooters within a span of 3 months- Byka, Electa, and Commuta.

Lastly, One Moto India, partnered with Global Assure, leading roadside assistance company in India. Further to the partnership, Global Assure will offer 24x7 support to One Moto India customers regarding any automotive breakdown along with other assistance services.

The brand targets manufacturing at least 40,000 units in the first phase of the plant launch itself. The brand also aggressively working to create the charging and Battery swapping infrastructure aligned with the Indian government vision to achieve the EV Transformation in the country.

Aditya Reddy, VP, Marketing & Sales, One Moto India affirmed that “We are strengthening the services and product portfolio from all the facets. We already announced the new manufacturing plant and investment plans in the pipeline. Our three products are already on road getting an overwhelming response. While we move ahead in sync with the strategy, this association with the very reputed Reliance General Insurance is another milestone achieved. We aim at growing aggressively to serve the customers, and play an active part in the e-Mobility mission."

“The electric 2-wheelers penetration in India is expected to rise from 2% in FY21 to 10-15% by FY26. With such projections and growing demand, we see a great scope for us to be an enabler in the space. As the nation makes the responsible shift towards e-Mobility for a better and greener future, we have an equally significant contribution to make in the process. Our partnership with One Moto reflects our commitment and is aimed at achieving those goals," said Anand Singhi, Chief Distribution Officer, Reliance General Insurance.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.