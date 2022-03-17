One Moto partners Reliance General for EV insurance

Aditya Reddy, VP, Marketing & Sales, One Moto India affirmed that “We are strengthening the services and product portfolio from all the facets. We already announced the new manufacturing plant and investment plans in the pipeline. Our three products are already on road getting an overwhelming response. While we move ahead in sync with the strategy, this association with the very reputed Reliance General Insurance is another milestone achieved. We aim at growing aggressively to serve the customers, and play an active part in the e-Mobility mission."