One Moto India, the British premium EVs brand in India, has announced partnership with Global Assure, leading roadside assistance company in India. Further to the partnership, Global Assure will offer 24x7 support to One Moto India customers regarding any automotive breakdown along with other assistance services. The brand has been expanding its portfolio of products and services. So far it has already released 3 EV two-wheeler products on road- Byka, Electa, and Commuta.

Aditya Reddy – VP, Marketing and Sales - One Moto India said, “The brand is determined towards providing a quality product followed by a fine post sales support. To us providing an experience and maintaining it, both are equally important. The association with Global Assure falls in line with our ambition. The brand has been one of the leaders in the space and will help us enable safety and convenience for our customers."

“One Moto is a premium EV two wheeler brand, and we are glad to be chosen as their partner for RSA when they are trying to serve the cream. Our wide network and toll free customer support to their customer pan India will make riding EVs a stress free experience, and ensure safety. We are committed to doing our bit to make e-Mobility mission a success. And the partnership with One Moto India is another step towards the same." said, Rohit Gupta- Head-Strategic Alliances-Global Assure.

One Moto India already marked a strong presence in south India, and plans to widen its footprint across 5 states, and 10 cities in next two quarters. The brand aims at manufacturing 50,000 units by the end of the financial year.

