One Moto ties up with Global Assure for EV roadside assistance

“One Moto is a premium EV two wheeler brand, and we are glad to be chosen as their partner for RSA when they are trying to serve the cream. Our wide network and toll free customer support to their customer pan India will make riding EVs a stress free experience, and ensure safety. We are committed to doing our bit to make e-Mobility mission a success. And the partnership with One Moto India is another step towards the same." said, Rohit Gupta- Head-Strategic Alliances-Global Assure.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}